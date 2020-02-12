Rent Calculator
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
207 Abrams Road
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:02 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
207 Abrams Road
207 Abrams Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
207 Abrams Road, Richardson, TX 75081
Highland Terrace
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Great location close to 75 and Beltline. Remolding almost everything. new wood like water prove vinal floor in all living and bedrooms. New paint. new hardwares. Don't miss it!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 207 Abrams Road have any available units?
207 Abrams Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richardson Rent Report
.
Is 207 Abrams Road currently offering any rent specials?
207 Abrams Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Abrams Road pet-friendly?
No, 207 Abrams Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Richardson
.
Does 207 Abrams Road offer parking?
Yes, 207 Abrams Road offers parking.
Does 207 Abrams Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Abrams Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Abrams Road have a pool?
No, 207 Abrams Road does not have a pool.
Does 207 Abrams Road have accessible units?
No, 207 Abrams Road does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Abrams Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 Abrams Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Abrams Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 Abrams Road does not have units with air conditioning.
