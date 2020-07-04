Rent Calculator
205 Abrams Road
205 Abrams Road
205 Abrams Road
Location
205 Abrams Road, Richardson, TX 75081
Highland Terrace
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath room, 2 living area house for rent in Richardson close to Hwy 75.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 205 Abrams Road have any available units?
205 Abrams Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richardson Rent Report
.
What amenities does 205 Abrams Road have?
Some of 205 Abrams Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 205 Abrams Road currently offering any rent specials?
205 Abrams Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Abrams Road pet-friendly?
No, 205 Abrams Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Richardson
.
Does 205 Abrams Road offer parking?
Yes, 205 Abrams Road offers parking.
Does 205 Abrams Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Abrams Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Abrams Road have a pool?
No, 205 Abrams Road does not have a pool.
Does 205 Abrams Road have accessible units?
No, 205 Abrams Road does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Abrams Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 Abrams Road has units with dishwashers.
