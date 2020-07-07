All apartments in Richardson
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:46 PM

204 Murray Ln

204 Murray Lane · No Longer Available
Location

204 Murray Lane, Richardson, TX 75080
Cottonwood Heights

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch style home in Richardson. Feautures 2 living areas, fireplace, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, sun-room, and much more. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=lbD9wCg9rH&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Murray Ln have any available units?
204 Murray Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
Is 204 Murray Ln currently offering any rent specials?
204 Murray Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Murray Ln pet-friendly?
No, 204 Murray Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 204 Murray Ln offer parking?
No, 204 Murray Ln does not offer parking.
Does 204 Murray Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Murray Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Murray Ln have a pool?
No, 204 Murray Ln does not have a pool.
Does 204 Murray Ln have accessible units?
No, 204 Murray Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Murray Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 Murray Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 Murray Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 Murray Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

