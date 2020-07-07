204 Murray Ln

Amenities

granite counters stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch style home in Richardson. Feautures 2 living areas, fireplace, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, sun-room, and much more. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=lbD9wCg9rH&env=production



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com