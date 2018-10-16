All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 2019 Grove Park Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
2019 Grove Park Lane
Last updated October 13 2019 at 10:38 PM

2019 Grove Park Lane

2019 Grove Park Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2019 Grove Park Ln, Richardson, TX 75080

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lake Park Estates stand-alone town home. 2 bedrooms, each with private bath + study on first floor. Second floor has open living-dining w glass doors leading to covered balcony, double fireplace. Large kitchen w breakfast bar, gas range, granite c'tops, & ss app. Both bedrooms & full baths on top level. Spacious master w large walk-in, luxurious bath w separate shower, double sinks, & tub. Full washer-dryer. Large two car garage w additional storage. Convenient location to UTD, shopping and George Bush Tollway and 75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2019 Grove Park Lane have any available units?
2019 Grove Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2019 Grove Park Lane have?
Some of 2019 Grove Park Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2019 Grove Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2019 Grove Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2019 Grove Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2019 Grove Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 2019 Grove Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2019 Grove Park Lane offers parking.
Does 2019 Grove Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2019 Grove Park Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2019 Grove Park Lane have a pool?
No, 2019 Grove Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2019 Grove Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 2019 Grove Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2019 Grove Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2019 Grove Park Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Reserve
2710 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
The Flats at Palisades
2625 Empire Drive
Richardson, TX 75080
Jefferson Vantage
2810 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Sweetwater at Buckingham
540 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Alexan Crossings
120 W Cityline Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Anthem Cityline
1250 State St
Richardson, TX 75082
Standard at CityLine I & II
1125 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Windsor Cityline
1250 Hunt Street
Richardson, TX 75082

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District