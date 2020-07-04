All apartments in Richardson
2018 Auburn Drive
2018 Auburn Drive

2018 Auburn Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2018 Auburn Dr, Richardson, TX 75081
Duck Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,553 sq ft, 1 story home in Richardson! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2018 Auburn Drive have any available units?
2018 Auburn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2018 Auburn Drive have?
Some of 2018 Auburn Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2018 Auburn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2018 Auburn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2018 Auburn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2018 Auburn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2018 Auburn Drive offer parking?
No, 2018 Auburn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2018 Auburn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2018 Auburn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2018 Auburn Drive have a pool?
No, 2018 Auburn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2018 Auburn Drive have accessible units?
No, 2018 Auburn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2018 Auburn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2018 Auburn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

