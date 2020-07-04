All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 2009 Yvonne Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
2009 Yvonne Place
Last updated April 21 2019 at 9:40 AM

2009 Yvonne Place

2009 Yvonne Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2009 Yvonne Place, Richardson, TX 75081
Yale Park

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Very nice and quite neighborhood. One floor single family house with four bedrooms. High ceiling in family room. Easy access to highway 190, 75 and 635.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 Yvonne Place have any available units?
2009 Yvonne Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2009 Yvonne Place have?
Some of 2009 Yvonne Place's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2009 Yvonne Place currently offering any rent specials?
2009 Yvonne Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 Yvonne Place pet-friendly?
No, 2009 Yvonne Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 2009 Yvonne Place offer parking?
Yes, 2009 Yvonne Place offers parking.
Does 2009 Yvonne Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 Yvonne Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 Yvonne Place have a pool?
No, 2009 Yvonne Place does not have a pool.
Does 2009 Yvonne Place have accessible units?
No, 2009 Yvonne Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 Yvonne Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2009 Yvonne Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside Townhomes
3650 Custer Pky
Richardson, TX 75080
Jefferson Galatyn Park
1050 Galatyn Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Sweetwater at Buckingham
540 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
The Beverly
900 Frances Way
Richardson, TX 75081
Galatyn Station
2301 Performance Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Sonterra at Buckingham
530 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Brick Row Urban Village
744 Brick Row Dr
Richardson, TX 75081
Canterbury Courts
2600 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District