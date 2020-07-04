Rent Calculator
Last updated April 21 2019 at 9:40 AM
2009 Yvonne Place
2009 Yvonne Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
2009 Yvonne Place, Richardson, TX 75081
Yale Park
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Very nice and quite neighborhood. One floor single family house with four bedrooms. High ceiling in family room. Easy access to highway 190, 75 and 635.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2009 Yvonne Place have any available units?
2009 Yvonne Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richardson Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2009 Yvonne Place have?
Some of 2009 Yvonne Place's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2009 Yvonne Place currently offering any rent specials?
2009 Yvonne Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 Yvonne Place pet-friendly?
No, 2009 Yvonne Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Richardson
.
Does 2009 Yvonne Place offer parking?
Yes, 2009 Yvonne Place offers parking.
Does 2009 Yvonne Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 Yvonne Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 Yvonne Place have a pool?
No, 2009 Yvonne Place does not have a pool.
Does 2009 Yvonne Place have accessible units?
No, 2009 Yvonne Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 Yvonne Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2009 Yvonne Place has units with dishwashers.
