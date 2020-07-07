Rent Calculator
Last updated February 24 2020 at 6:19 PM
2007 Grove Park Lane
2007 Grove Park Ln
·
No Longer Available
Location
2007 Grove Park Ln, Richardson, TX 75080
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful townhouse in an exclusive gated community with a pool, private pond minutes to UTD, Telecom Corridor, walk to shops and dining. 2 bedroom + study, SS appliances.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2007 Grove Park Lane have any available units?
2007 Grove Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richardson Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2007 Grove Park Lane have?
Some of 2007 Grove Park Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2007 Grove Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2007 Grove Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2007 Grove Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2007 Grove Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Richardson
.
Does 2007 Grove Park Lane offer parking?
No, 2007 Grove Park Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2007 Grove Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2007 Grove Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2007 Grove Park Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2007 Grove Park Lane has a pool.
Does 2007 Grove Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 2007 Grove Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2007 Grove Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2007 Grove Park Lane has units with dishwashers.
