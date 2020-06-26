20 Crown Place

Amenities

Beautifully Updated, Fully Renovated, Move-In Ready Home in the Highly Sought-After Crown Community in Richardson! Home Features an Open Floor Plan with Gorgeous, Hand-Scraped, Water-Resistant Laminate Flooring Throughout! Luxurious, Plush Carpet in Bedrooms and Custom Tile Flooring in Baths and Laundry! Kitchen Comes Complete with Brand New, Stainless Steel Appliances, Beautiful Granite Counters, Wet Bar and Plenty of Cabinet and Counter Space! Walking Distance to Schools and Parks! Minutes to Shopping, Dining and Golf! Quick, Easy Access to I-75 & PGBT! This One Won't Last Long, Schedule Your Showing Today!