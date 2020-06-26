All apartments in Richardson
/
Richardson, TX
/
20 Crown Place
Last updated September 6 2019

20 Crown Place

20 Crown Place · No Longer Available
Location

20 Crown Place, Richardson, TX 75080
Canyon Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Updated, Fully Renovated, Move-In Ready Home in the Highly Sought-After Crown Community in Richardson! Home Features an Open Floor Plan with Gorgeous, Hand-Scraped, Water-Resistant Laminate Flooring Throughout! Luxurious, Plush Carpet in Bedrooms and Custom Tile Flooring in Baths and Laundry! Kitchen Comes Complete with Brand New, Stainless Steel Appliances, Beautiful Granite Counters, Wet Bar and Plenty of Cabinet and Counter Space! Walking Distance to Schools and Parks! Minutes to Shopping, Dining and Golf! Quick, Easy Access to I-75 & PGBT! This One Won't Last Long, Schedule Your Showing Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Crown Place have any available units?
20 Crown Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 Crown Place have?
Some of 20 Crown Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Crown Place currently offering any rent specials?
20 Crown Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Crown Place pet-friendly?
No, 20 Crown Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 20 Crown Place offer parking?
Yes, 20 Crown Place offers parking.
Does 20 Crown Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Crown Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Crown Place have a pool?
No, 20 Crown Place does not have a pool.
Does 20 Crown Place have accessible units?
No, 20 Crown Place does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Crown Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Crown Place has units with dishwashers.

