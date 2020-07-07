All apartments in Richardson
Last updated January 10 2020 at 12:02 AM

1923 N Floyd Rd

1923 North Floyd Road · No Longer Available
Location

1923 North Floyd Road, Richardson, TX 75080
Greenwood Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A spacious and move-in ready 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Richardson is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Home has 2 dining areas and 2 car garage. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializeddallas.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=Riz90dHKn8&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1923 N Floyd Rd have any available units?
1923 N Floyd Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
Is 1923 N Floyd Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1923 N Floyd Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1923 N Floyd Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1923 N Floyd Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1923 N Floyd Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1923 N Floyd Rd offers parking.
Does 1923 N Floyd Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1923 N Floyd Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1923 N Floyd Rd have a pool?
No, 1923 N Floyd Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1923 N Floyd Rd have accessible units?
No, 1923 N Floyd Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1923 N Floyd Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1923 N Floyd Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1923 N Floyd Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1923 N Floyd Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

