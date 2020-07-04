Rent Calculator
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
1905 Harvard Drive
1905 Harvard Drive
1905 Harvard Drive
Location
1905 Harvard Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Yale Park
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1905 Harvard Drive have any available units?
1905 Harvard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richardson Rent Report
.
Is 1905 Harvard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1905 Harvard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 Harvard Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1905 Harvard Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Richardson
.
Does 1905 Harvard Drive offer parking?
No, 1905 Harvard Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1905 Harvard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 Harvard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 Harvard Drive have a pool?
No, 1905 Harvard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1905 Harvard Drive have accessible units?
No, 1905 Harvard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 Harvard Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1905 Harvard Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1905 Harvard Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1905 Harvard Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
