1905 Clemson Dr
Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:31 AM

1905 Clemson Dr

1905 Clemson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1905 Clemson Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Yale Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Richardson features ceramic tile and vinyl flooring, central heat/air, W/D connections, appliances, and a fenced-in backyard. [SBH-A] The home is located near the bus line, Soprano's Cafe and Pizza Subs, Dollar General, Bleachers, Magic Cup Cafe, Cici's Pizza, Yale Park and Elementary School and much more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner.
Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to
abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible
for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an
application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying
security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 Clemson Dr have any available units?
1905 Clemson Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 Clemson Dr have?
Some of 1905 Clemson Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 Clemson Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1905 Clemson Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 Clemson Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1905 Clemson Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1905 Clemson Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1905 Clemson Dr offers parking.
Does 1905 Clemson Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 Clemson Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 Clemson Dr have a pool?
No, 1905 Clemson Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1905 Clemson Dr have accessible units?
No, 1905 Clemson Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 Clemson Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1905 Clemson Dr has units with dishwashers.

