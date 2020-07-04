All apartments in Richardson
Last updated July 7 2019 at 10:00 AM

1903 Tulane Drive

1903 Tulane Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1903 Tulane Dr, Richardson, TX 75081
Duck Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE5002244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1903 Tulane Drive have any available units?
1903 Tulane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
Is 1903 Tulane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1903 Tulane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1903 Tulane Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1903 Tulane Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1903 Tulane Drive offer parking?
No, 1903 Tulane Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1903 Tulane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1903 Tulane Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1903 Tulane Drive have a pool?
No, 1903 Tulane Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1903 Tulane Drive have accessible units?
No, 1903 Tulane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1903 Tulane Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1903 Tulane Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1903 Tulane Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1903 Tulane Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

