All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 1902 Windsong Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
1902 Windsong Trail
Last updated March 19 2020 at 3:13 AM
1902 Windsong Trail
1902 Windsong Trail
·
No Longer Available
Location
1902 Windsong Trail, Richardson, TX 75081
Berkner Park
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
Nicely kept and cozy one story in great Richardson location. Granite counters in kitchen along with new cabinets. Wood floors in living area. Oversized master bedroom with sitting area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1902 Windsong Trail have any available units?
1902 Windsong Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richardson Rent Report
.
Is 1902 Windsong Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1902 Windsong Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1902 Windsong Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1902 Windsong Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Richardson
.
Does 1902 Windsong Trail offer parking?
No, 1902 Windsong Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1902 Windsong Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1902 Windsong Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1902 Windsong Trail have a pool?
No, 1902 Windsong Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1902 Windsong Trail have accessible units?
No, 1902 Windsong Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1902 Windsong Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1902 Windsong Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1902 Windsong Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1902 Windsong Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
