All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 1900 Hanover Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
1900 Hanover Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

1900 Hanover Drive

1900 Hanover Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1900 Hanover Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Duck Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Looking for an ideally located, quiet neighborhood with great neighbors? This cozy 4BR, 2.5 bath home will be a great place to call home for a while. It features custom wood working, paneling and built-in dining room hutch; 2 dining areas; vaulted ceilings; new Samsung Stainless Steel Family Hub French Door Twin Cooling Fridge; gas FP; glass shower in the master bath; rear-entry garage; quaint, covered patio; and sprinkler system. Don't miss out on the opportunity to live in this awesome neighborhood with easy access to shopping, parks, restaurants, schools, Hawaiian Falls Water Park, GB Turnpike, I-75, and I-635!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 Hanover Drive have any available units?
1900 Hanover Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1900 Hanover Drive have?
Some of 1900 Hanover Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 Hanover Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Hanover Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 Hanover Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1900 Hanover Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 1900 Hanover Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1900 Hanover Drive offers parking.
Does 1900 Hanover Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 Hanover Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 Hanover Drive have a pool?
No, 1900 Hanover Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1900 Hanover Drive have accessible units?
No, 1900 Hanover Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 Hanover Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1900 Hanover Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Move Cross Country
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison at Melrose
1520 Richardson Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Sweetwater at Buckingham
540 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Alexan Crossings
120 W Cityline Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Anthem Cityline
1250 State St
Richardson, TX 75082
The Pradera
851 Greenside Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Axis 110
110 West Cityline Drive
Richardson, TX 75082
HOMES OF PRAIRIE SPRINGS
280 W Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Society 190
850 Greenside Drive
Richardson, TX 75080

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District