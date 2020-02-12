1800 Provincetown Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage 24hr gym ceiling fan concierge

Unit Amenities ceiling fan w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 concierge 24hr gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Richardson includes ceiling fans, laminate flooring, W/D connections, appliances, a two-car garage, and a fenced-in wooden backyard. The home is located near area establishments including Pizza Hut, Starbucks, Chipotle, AMF Richardson Lanes, Panera Bread, Kung Fu Tea, 24 Hour Fitness and so much more. It's just a short walk to both Richardson North Junior High School and Natural Grocers! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.



Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.