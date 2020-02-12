All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 1800 Provincetown Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
1800 Provincetown Lane
Last updated June 10 2019 at 10:06 AM

1800 Provincetown Lane

1800 Provincetown Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1800 Provincetown Lane, Richardson, TX 75080
Northrich

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
24hr gym
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
24hr gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Richardson includes ceiling fans, laminate flooring, W/D connections, appliances, a two-car garage, and a fenced-in wooden backyard. The home is located near area establishments including Pizza Hut, Starbucks, Chipotle, AMF Richardson Lanes, Panera Bread, Kung Fu Tea, 24 Hour Fitness and so much more. It's just a short walk to both Richardson North Junior High School and Natural Grocers! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 Provincetown Lane have any available units?
1800 Provincetown Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 Provincetown Lane have?
Some of 1800 Provincetown Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 Provincetown Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1800 Provincetown Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 Provincetown Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1800 Provincetown Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1800 Provincetown Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1800 Provincetown Lane offers parking.
Does 1800 Provincetown Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1800 Provincetown Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 Provincetown Lane have a pool?
No, 1800 Provincetown Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1800 Provincetown Lane have accessible units?
No, 1800 Provincetown Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 Provincetown Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1800 Provincetown Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Vantage
2810 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Parkside Towns
2230 Hibiscus Ave
Richardson, TX 75080
Spring Pointe
3501 N Jupiter Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Anthem Cityline
1250 State St
Richardson, TX 75082
Galatyn Station
2301 Performance Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
The Pradera
851 Greenside Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
HOMES OF PRAIRIE SPRINGS
280 W Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Arboretum Estates
411 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District