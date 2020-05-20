Rent Calculator
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:20 AM
1 of 28
17757 Shumard Oak Drive
17757 Shumard Oak Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
17757 Shumard Oak Dr, Richardson, TX 75080
Amenities
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE4953352)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17757 Shumard Oak Drive have any available units?
17757 Shumard Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richardson Rent Report
.
Is 17757 Shumard Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17757 Shumard Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17757 Shumard Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17757 Shumard Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17757 Shumard Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 17757 Shumard Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 17757 Shumard Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17757 Shumard Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17757 Shumard Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 17757 Shumard Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17757 Shumard Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 17757 Shumard Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17757 Shumard Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17757 Shumard Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17757 Shumard Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17757 Shumard Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
