Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
17732 Agave Ln
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:22 AM
1 of 36
17732 Agave Ln
17732 Agave Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
17732 Agave Ln, Richardson, TX 75080
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
17732 New house in rent available - This brand new home is ready for rental. Good located, nice and quiet community, plus good management service. You don't want to miss it.
(RLNE5644263)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17732 Agave Ln have any available units?
17732 Agave Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richardson Rent Report
.
Is 17732 Agave Ln currently offering any rent specials?
17732 Agave Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17732 Agave Ln pet-friendly?
No, 17732 Agave Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Richardson
.
Does 17732 Agave Ln offer parking?
No, 17732 Agave Ln does not offer parking.
Does 17732 Agave Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17732 Agave Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17732 Agave Ln have a pool?
No, 17732 Agave Ln does not have a pool.
Does 17732 Agave Ln have accessible units?
No, 17732 Agave Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 17732 Agave Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 17732 Agave Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17732 Agave Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 17732 Agave Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
