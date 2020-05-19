All apartments in Richardson
1717 E CityLine Dr

1717 Cityline Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1717 Cityline Dr, Richardson, TX 75082

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
conference room
car charging
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
trash valet
Apartment Amenities

  Modern Studio, One and Two Bedroom Apartments and Townhomes with Private Yards

8-Foot Interior Doors

Expansive 10 to 14 Foot Ceilings with Fans

Designer Selected Finishes with Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring and Plush Carpeting

Computer Desks

Built-In Bookshelves

Built-In Wine Racks

Washer / Dryer Included in Each Residence

Stylized Solar Shades

Walk-In Closets with Shelving

Premium Stainless Steel Appliance Package

Durable Quartz Countertops

Deep Undermount Sinks

Upscale Backsplash

Side-by-Side Refrigerator

Relaxing Oversized Soaking Tubs

Separate Shower

Dual Vanity

Large Linen Closets

Private Patio or Balcony

Intrusion Alarms

In-Home USB Outlets

Community Amenities

Sleek Clubhouse with Fresh Coffee Bar, Connect Business Center with Conference Room, and Parkcadia Game Room with Billiards and Shuffleboard

Direct Access to CityLine Shuttle and Dart Station

Preferred Employee Discounts

Energetic Fitness Center with Peloton Spin Studio

Lap Pool and Courtyard with Four Lounge Decks and Wet Deck

Resort-Style Swimming Pool with Tanning Ledge, Three Lounge Decks, Outdoor Grilling Station and Fire Pit Table with Plush Seating

Expertly Designed Garden Courtyard with Full-Service Outdoor Kitchen, Community Table, and Fire Pit Table with Soft Seating

Controlled Access Community with Gated, Multi-Level Parking Garage

Electric Car Charging Stations

On-Site Bike Racks

Reserved Parking Available

Resident Only Pet Courtyard and Pet Wash Station

Valet Trash Pick-Up and Trash Chutes

Storage Units For Lease

Package Locker System

Elevator Access

Wi-Fi in all Common Areas

24-Hour Emergency Maintenance

Professionally Landscaped Grounds

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 E CityLine Dr have any available units?
1717 E CityLine Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1717 E CityLine Dr have?
Some of 1717 E CityLine Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 E CityLine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1717 E CityLine Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 E CityLine Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1717 E CityLine Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1717 E CityLine Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1717 E CityLine Dr offers parking.
Does 1717 E CityLine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1717 E CityLine Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 E CityLine Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1717 E CityLine Dr has a pool.
Does 1717 E CityLine Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 1717 E CityLine Dr has accessible units.
Does 1717 E CityLine Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1717 E CityLine Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

