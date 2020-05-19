1717 E CityLine Dr

Amenities

Looking for a new apartment?



I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. We're a taco obsessed group of apartment locators who have helped dozens of people like you find apartments to live. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of apartment hunting. And I'm super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friend doesn't know you still use when Game of Thrones is on. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment search awesome.



Finally! You can now take that long-awaited sigh of relief. After years of campaigning, violent wars, unsuspecting cous d'etat, crushing betrayals, and unsuspecting alliances, you've now become captain of the local intramural co-ed soccer league. Under your tough yet fair leadership, your team has now become the most feared group in all of Dallas, cruising easily to championship after championship. The CEO of your company taken notice of your unrelenting leadership traits and has promoted you to some fancy executive position with a nice big pay raise so you can now afford this exceedingly luxurious Dallas apartment.



Apartment Amenities



Modern Studio, One and Two Bedroom Apartments and Townhomes with Private Yards



8-Foot Interior Doors



Expansive 10 to 14 Foot Ceilings with Fans



Designer Selected Finishes with Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring and Plush Carpeting



Computer Desks



Built-In Bookshelves



Built-In Wine Racks



Washer / Dryer Included in Each Residence



Stylized Solar Shades



Walk-In Closets with Shelving



Premium Stainless Steel Appliance Package



Durable Quartz Countertops



Deep Undermount Sinks



Upscale Backsplash



Side-by-Side Refrigerator



Relaxing Oversized Soaking Tubs



Separate Shower



Dual Vanity



Large Linen Closets



Private Patio or Balcony



Intrusion Alarms



In-Home USB Outlets



Community Amenities



Sleek Clubhouse with Fresh Coffee Bar, Connect Business Center with Conference Room, and Parkcadia Game Room with Billiards and Shuffleboard



Direct Access to CityLine Shuttle and Dart Station



Preferred Employee Discounts



Energetic Fitness Center with Peloton Spin Studio



Lap Pool and Courtyard with Four Lounge Decks and Wet Deck



Resort-Style Swimming Pool with Tanning Ledge, Three Lounge Decks, Outdoor Grilling Station and Fire Pit Table with Plush Seating



Expertly Designed Garden Courtyard with Full-Service Outdoor Kitchen, Community Table, and Fire Pit Table with Soft Seating



Controlled Access Community with Gated, Multi-Level Parking Garage



Electric Car Charging Stations



On-Site Bike Racks



Reserved Parking Available



Resident Only Pet Courtyard and Pet Wash Station



Valet Trash Pick-Up and Trash Chutes



Storage Units For Lease



Package Locker System



Elevator Access



Wi-Fi in all Common Areas



24-Hour Emergency Maintenance



Professionally Landscaped Grounds



