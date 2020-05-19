All apartments in Richardson
Richardson, TX
1709 Elk Grove Drive
1709 Elk Grove Drive

Location

1709 Elk Grove Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Yale Park

Amenities

garage
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Two story home with two living areas downstairs and formal living room. All bedrooms are upstairs. Two car garage with shop lights and laundry (machines included). No carpet downstairs. Refrigerator included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 Elk Grove Drive have any available units?
1709 Elk Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
Is 1709 Elk Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1709 Elk Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 Elk Grove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1709 Elk Grove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 1709 Elk Grove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1709 Elk Grove Drive offers parking.
Does 1709 Elk Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1709 Elk Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 Elk Grove Drive have a pool?
No, 1709 Elk Grove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1709 Elk Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 1709 Elk Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 Elk Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1709 Elk Grove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1709 Elk Grove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1709 Elk Grove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

