Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
1707 Aurora Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1707 Aurora Drive

1707 Aurora Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

1707 Aurora Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Yale Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 2.5 bath home in Richardson includes ceiling fans, central heat/air, appliances, laminate and ceramic tile flooring, W/D connections in a laundry room, a two-car garage, extra storage space and a tall wooden fenced-in backyard. The home is located in a quiet community, just minutes from Yale Elementary School and Park, Domino's Pizza, Tacos Y Mas, Austin Avenue Grill & Sports Bar, Arby's PrimaCare Medical Center and so much more. Quick access to 75 for your commute into Dallas!

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 Aurora Drive have any available units?
1707 Aurora Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1707 Aurora Drive have?
Some of 1707 Aurora Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 Aurora Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1707 Aurora Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 Aurora Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1707 Aurora Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1707 Aurora Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1707 Aurora Drive offers parking.
Does 1707 Aurora Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1707 Aurora Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 Aurora Drive have a pool?
No, 1707 Aurora Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1707 Aurora Drive have accessible units?
No, 1707 Aurora Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 Aurora Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1707 Aurora Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

