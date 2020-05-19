All apartments in Richardson
Last updated March 18 2019 at 7:57 PM

1701 Baylor Drive

1701 Baylor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1701 Baylor Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Berkner Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 Baylor Drive have any available units?
1701 Baylor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
Is 1701 Baylor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Baylor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Baylor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1701 Baylor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1701 Baylor Drive offer parking?
No, 1701 Baylor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1701 Baylor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 Baylor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Baylor Drive have a pool?
No, 1701 Baylor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1701 Baylor Drive have accessible units?
No, 1701 Baylor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Baylor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 Baylor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1701 Baylor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1701 Baylor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

