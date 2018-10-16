Rent Calculator
1700 Aurora Drive
1700 Aurora Drive
1700 Aurora Drive
No Longer Available
Location
1700 Aurora Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Yale Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.1 baths, updated, quiet corner lot with covered deck. Lots of light and Plantation shutters.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1700 Aurora Drive have any available units?
1700 Aurora Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richardson Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1700 Aurora Drive have?
Some of 1700 Aurora Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1700 Aurora Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Aurora Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Aurora Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1700 Aurora Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Richardson
.
Does 1700 Aurora Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1700 Aurora Drive offers parking.
Does 1700 Aurora Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 Aurora Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Aurora Drive have a pool?
No, 1700 Aurora Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1700 Aurora Drive have accessible units?
No, 1700 Aurora Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 Aurora Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1700 Aurora Drive has units with dishwashers.
