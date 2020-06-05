All apartments in Richardson
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1617 University Drive

1617 University Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1617 University Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Duck Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Light & bright this home offers wonderful potential. Living area features wood burning fireplace, partially converted garage for additional storage space, & open rear patio in great sized backyard! 4 bedrooms a big plus for this area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 University Drive have any available units?
1617 University Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1617 University Drive have?
Some of 1617 University Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1617 University Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1617 University Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 University Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1617 University Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 1617 University Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1617 University Drive offers parking.
Does 1617 University Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1617 University Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 University Drive have a pool?
No, 1617 University Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1617 University Drive have accessible units?
No, 1617 University Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 University Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1617 University Drive has units with dishwashers.

