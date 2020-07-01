Rent Calculator
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
1605 Willow Crest Drive
Last updated August 23 2019 at 3:11 AM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1605 Willow Crest Drive
1605 Willow Crest Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1605 Willow Crest Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Duck Creek
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained home in great area, move-in ready. No section 8.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1605 Willow Crest Drive have any available units?
1605 Willow Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richardson Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1605 Willow Crest Drive have?
Some of 1605 Willow Crest Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1605 Willow Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1605 Willow Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 Willow Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1605 Willow Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Richardson
.
Does 1605 Willow Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1605 Willow Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 1605 Willow Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 Willow Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 Willow Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 1605 Willow Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1605 Willow Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 1605 Willow Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 Willow Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1605 Willow Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.
