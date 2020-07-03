All apartments in Richardson
Last updated February 3 2020 at 6:13 PM

1604 Mayflower Drive

1604 Mayflower Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1604 Mayflower Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Berkner Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 bed, 2.1 bath, 1,937 sq ft, 1 story home in Richardson! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open concept kitchen with updated counter tops. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 Mayflower Drive have any available units?
1604 Mayflower Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1604 Mayflower Drive have?
Some of 1604 Mayflower Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 Mayflower Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1604 Mayflower Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 Mayflower Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1604 Mayflower Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1604 Mayflower Drive offer parking?
No, 1604 Mayflower Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1604 Mayflower Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1604 Mayflower Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 Mayflower Drive have a pool?
No, 1604 Mayflower Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1604 Mayflower Drive have accessible units?
No, 1604 Mayflower Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 Mayflower Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1604 Mayflower Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

