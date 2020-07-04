Rent Calculator
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
1515 Summertree Court
1515 Summertree Court
1515 Summertree Court
Location
1515 Summertree Court, Richardson, TX 75082
Owens Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Showings will begin January 15th...Nice home in a great location...landscaped yard and sun room. Lots of storage space. Great schools.
New flooring installed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1515 Summertree Court have any available units?
1515 Summertree Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
Richardson Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1515 Summertree Court have?
Some of 1515 Summertree Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 1515 Summertree Court currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Summertree Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 Summertree Court pet-friendly?
No, 1515 Summertree Court is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Richardson
.
Does 1515 Summertree Court offer parking?
Yes, 1515 Summertree Court offers parking.
Does 1515 Summertree Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 Summertree Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 Summertree Court have a pool?
No, 1515 Summertree Court does not have a pool.
Does 1515 Summertree Court have accessible units?
No, 1515 Summertree Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 Summertree Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1515 Summertree Court has units with dishwashers.
