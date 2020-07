Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Close to Telecom Corridor, Spring Creek Nature Trail, and CityLine. All bedrooms on the first floor and extra large living area upstairs with a balcony overlooking your own private backyard oasis. French doors open up to your backyard with room for furniture and gardens. Updated interior with granite counters and travertine fireplace. Included in rent is lawn service and pool chemicals.