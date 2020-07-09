Rent Calculator
1420 Broadmoor Drive
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:37 AM
1420 Broadmoor Drive
No Longer Available
1420 Broadmoor Drive, Richardson, TX 75082
Sherrill Park
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
coffee bar
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home within walking distance of City Line DFW, the Spring Creek Nature Preserve and everyone's favorite coffee shop!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1420 Broadmoor Drive have any available units?
1420 Broadmoor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richardson Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1420 Broadmoor Drive have?
Some of 1420 Broadmoor Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1420 Broadmoor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1420 Broadmoor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 Broadmoor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1420 Broadmoor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Richardson
.
Does 1420 Broadmoor Drive offer parking?
No, 1420 Broadmoor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1420 Broadmoor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 Broadmoor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 Broadmoor Drive have a pool?
No, 1420 Broadmoor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1420 Broadmoor Drive have accessible units?
No, 1420 Broadmoor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 Broadmoor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1420 Broadmoor Drive has units with dishwashers.
