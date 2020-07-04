Rent Calculator
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:41 PM
1 of 14
139 Braeburn
139 Braeburn Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
139 Braeburn Drive, Richardson, TX 75082
Sherrill Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5450425)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 139 Braeburn have any available units?
139 Braeburn doesn't have any available units at this time.
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richardson Rent Report
.
Is 139 Braeburn currently offering any rent specials?
139 Braeburn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Braeburn pet-friendly?
No, 139 Braeburn is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Richardson
.
Does 139 Braeburn offer parking?
No, 139 Braeburn does not offer parking.
Does 139 Braeburn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 Braeburn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Braeburn have a pool?
No, 139 Braeburn does not have a pool.
Does 139 Braeburn have accessible units?
No, 139 Braeburn does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Braeburn have units with dishwashers?
No, 139 Braeburn does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 139 Braeburn have units with air conditioning?
No, 139 Braeburn does not have units with air conditioning.
