Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 1320 Summerwood Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
1320 Summerwood Ln
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:29 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1320 Summerwood Ln
1320 Summerwood Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1320 Summerwood Lane, Richardson, TX 75081
Yale Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Location !!!! Location!!!!! Location!!!! -
(RLNE4227980)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1320 Summerwood Ln have any available units?
1320 Summerwood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richardson Rent Report
.
Is 1320 Summerwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1320 Summerwood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 Summerwood Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1320 Summerwood Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Richardson
.
Does 1320 Summerwood Ln offer parking?
No, 1320 Summerwood Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1320 Summerwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1320 Summerwood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 Summerwood Ln have a pool?
No, 1320 Summerwood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1320 Summerwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 1320 Summerwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 Summerwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1320 Summerwood Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1320 Summerwood Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1320 Summerwood Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Cue Galatyn Station
2305 Plaza Boulevard
Richardson, TX 75082
GreenVUE Apartments
1350 N Greenville Ave
Richardson, TX 75081
Parkside Towns
2230 Hibiscus Ave
Richardson, TX 75080
Sweetwater at Buckingham
540 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Spring Pointe
3501 N Jupiter Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Sonterra at Buckingham
530 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Villages at Clear Springs
2600 Clear Springs Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Similar Pages
Richardson 1 Bedrooms
Richardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with Parking
Richardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of Texas at Dallas
Amberton University
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District