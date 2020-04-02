All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 1320 Summerwood Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
1320 Summerwood Ln
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:29 PM

1320 Summerwood Ln

1320 Summerwood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1320 Summerwood Lane, Richardson, TX 75081
Yale Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Location !!!! Location!!!!! Location!!!! -

(RLNE4227980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 Summerwood Ln have any available units?
1320 Summerwood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
Is 1320 Summerwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1320 Summerwood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 Summerwood Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1320 Summerwood Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 1320 Summerwood Ln offer parking?
No, 1320 Summerwood Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1320 Summerwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1320 Summerwood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 Summerwood Ln have a pool?
No, 1320 Summerwood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1320 Summerwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 1320 Summerwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 Summerwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1320 Summerwood Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1320 Summerwood Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1320 Summerwood Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cue Galatyn Station
2305 Plaza Boulevard
Richardson, TX 75082
GreenVUE Apartments
1350 N Greenville Ave
Richardson, TX 75081
Parkside Towns
2230 Hibiscus Ave
Richardson, TX 75080
Sweetwater at Buckingham
540 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Spring Pointe
3501 N Jupiter Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Sonterra at Buckingham
530 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Villages at Clear Springs
2600 Clear Springs Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District