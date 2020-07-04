All apartments in Richardson
132 Village North Drive

132 Village North Drive · No Longer Available
Location

132 Village North Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Berkner Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Village North Drive have any available units?
132 Village North Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 132 Village North Drive have?
Some of 132 Village North Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 Village North Drive currently offering any rent specials?
132 Village North Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Village North Drive pet-friendly?
No, 132 Village North Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 132 Village North Drive offer parking?
No, 132 Village North Drive does not offer parking.
Does 132 Village North Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 132 Village North Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Village North Drive have a pool?
No, 132 Village North Drive does not have a pool.
Does 132 Village North Drive have accessible units?
No, 132 Village North Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Village North Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 Village North Drive has units with dishwashers.

