1314 N Floyd Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1314 N Floyd Road

1314 North Floyd Road · No Longer Available
Location

1314 North Floyd Road, Richardson, TX 75080
Northrich

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely Remodeled. Large Back Yard. Wood Fence. LAWN CARE INCLUDED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1314 N Floyd Road have any available units?
1314 N Floyd Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1314 N Floyd Road have?
Some of 1314 N Floyd Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1314 N Floyd Road currently offering any rent specials?
1314 N Floyd Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 N Floyd Road pet-friendly?
No, 1314 N Floyd Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 1314 N Floyd Road offer parking?
Yes, 1314 N Floyd Road offers parking.
Does 1314 N Floyd Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1314 N Floyd Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 N Floyd Road have a pool?
No, 1314 N Floyd Road does not have a pool.
Does 1314 N Floyd Road have accessible units?
No, 1314 N Floyd Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 N Floyd Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1314 N Floyd Road has units with dishwashers.

