Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 1314 N Floyd Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
1314 N Floyd Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1314 N Floyd Road
1314 North Floyd Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1314 North Floyd Road, Richardson, TX 75080
Northrich
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely Remodeled. Large Back Yard. Wood Fence. LAWN CARE INCLUDED!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1314 N Floyd Road have any available units?
1314 N Floyd Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richardson Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1314 N Floyd Road have?
Some of 1314 N Floyd Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1314 N Floyd Road currently offering any rent specials?
1314 N Floyd Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 N Floyd Road pet-friendly?
No, 1314 N Floyd Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Richardson
.
Does 1314 N Floyd Road offer parking?
Yes, 1314 N Floyd Road offers parking.
Does 1314 N Floyd Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1314 N Floyd Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 N Floyd Road have a pool?
No, 1314 N Floyd Road does not have a pool.
Does 1314 N Floyd Road have accessible units?
No, 1314 N Floyd Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 N Floyd Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1314 N Floyd Road has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Madison at Melrose
1520 Richardson Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Alexan Crossings
120 W Cityline Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Sonterra at Buckingham
530 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
HOMES OF PRAIRIE SPRINGS
280 W Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Brick Row Urban Village
744 Brick Row Dr
Richardson, TX 75081
Canterbury Courts
2600 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Arboretum Estates
411 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Similar Pages
Richardson 1 Bedrooms
Richardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with Parking
Richardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of Texas at Dallas
Amberton University
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District