Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage internet access

Short Term Rental with a minimum 90 days. Suite case ready. All utilities, Internet, Landscape included. TV's are HD4K with built in streaming services (you will need your own subscription). Local channels are via antenna. Arcade game include. 2019 renovation with all new furniture. Nice outdoor patio with small firepit and party lights.

We are flexible with terms and work with insurance and relocation services. READY IMMEDIATELY.