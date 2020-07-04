Rent Calculator
Last updated April 4 2019 at 5:28 AM
1 of 31
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1302 N Yale Boulevard
1302 North Yale Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Richardson
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Location
1302 North Yale Boulevard, Richardson, TX 75081
Yale Park
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Renovated Home In RISD awaiting its new tenant. Hardwood floors and updated bathrooms and kitchens make this the perfect home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1302 N Yale Boulevard have any available units?
1302 N Yale Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richardson Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1302 N Yale Boulevard have?
Some of 1302 N Yale Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1302 N Yale Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1302 N Yale Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 N Yale Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1302 N Yale Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Richardson
.
Does 1302 N Yale Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1302 N Yale Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1302 N Yale Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1302 N Yale Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 N Yale Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1302 N Yale Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1302 N Yale Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1302 N Yale Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 N Yale Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1302 N Yale Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
