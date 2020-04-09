Rent Calculator
Richardson, TX
125 N.cottonwood Dr
Last updated November 20 2019 at 9:43 AM
1 of 10
125 N.cottonwood Dr
125 North Cottonwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
125 North Cottonwood Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Arapaho Heights
THREE BEDROOM TWO BATH DUPLEX LOCATED IN RICHARDSON ISD. NICE OPEN LAYOUT AND EASY LEASE.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 125 N.cottonwood Dr have any available units?
125 N.cottonwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richardson Rent Report
.
Is 125 N.cottonwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
125 N.cottonwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 N.cottonwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 125 N.cottonwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Richardson
.
Does 125 N.cottonwood Dr offer parking?
No, 125 N.cottonwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 125 N.cottonwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 N.cottonwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 N.cottonwood Dr have a pool?
No, 125 N.cottonwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 125 N.cottonwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 125 N.cottonwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 125 N.cottonwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 N.cottonwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 N.cottonwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 N.cottonwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
