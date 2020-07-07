All apartments in Richardson
Last updated February 13 2020 at 4:30 PM

1243 Derby Drive

1243 Derby Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1243 Derby Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Cottonwood Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1243 Derby Drive have any available units?
1243 Derby Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1243 Derby Drive have?
Some of 1243 Derby Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1243 Derby Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1243 Derby Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1243 Derby Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1243 Derby Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 1243 Derby Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1243 Derby Drive offers parking.
Does 1243 Derby Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1243 Derby Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1243 Derby Drive have a pool?
No, 1243 Derby Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1243 Derby Drive have accessible units?
No, 1243 Derby Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1243 Derby Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1243 Derby Drive has units with dishwashers.

