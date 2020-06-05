1242 Danville Drive

Richardson schools! Located just down the street from the high school, tennis courts, and park. Very nice home with large 3 bedrooms. Fabulous kitchen update and large back yard. Hurry this won't last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
