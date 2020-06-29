Rent Calculator
Last updated December 6 2019 at 2:21 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
123 N Cottonwood Drive
123 North Cottonwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Richardson
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Location
123 North Cottonwood Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Arapaho Heights
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three bedroom , two bath duplex located in Richardson ISD , centralized location, near schools, shopping and much more. Open floor plan. Come with all appliances with garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 123 N Cottonwood Drive have any available units?
123 N Cottonwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richardson Rent Report
.
What amenities does 123 N Cottonwood Drive have?
Some of 123 N Cottonwood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 123 N Cottonwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
123 N Cottonwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 N Cottonwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 123 N Cottonwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Richardson
.
Does 123 N Cottonwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 123 N Cottonwood Drive offers parking.
Does 123 N Cottonwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 N Cottonwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 N Cottonwood Drive have a pool?
No, 123 N Cottonwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 123 N Cottonwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 123 N Cottonwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 123 N Cottonwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 N Cottonwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
