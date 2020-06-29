All apartments in Richardson
123 N Cottonwood Drive
123 N Cottonwood Drive

123 North Cottonwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

123 North Cottonwood Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Arapaho Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three bedroom , two bath duplex located in Richardson ISD , centralized location, near schools, shopping and much more. Open floor plan. Come with all appliances with garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 N Cottonwood Drive have any available units?
123 N Cottonwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 N Cottonwood Drive have?
Some of 123 N Cottonwood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 N Cottonwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
123 N Cottonwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 N Cottonwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 123 N Cottonwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 123 N Cottonwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 123 N Cottonwood Drive offers parking.
Does 123 N Cottonwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 N Cottonwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 N Cottonwood Drive have a pool?
No, 123 N Cottonwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 123 N Cottonwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 123 N Cottonwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 123 N Cottonwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 N Cottonwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

