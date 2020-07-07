All apartments in Richardson
1220 Cypress Dr
1220 Cypress Dr

1220 Cypress Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1220 Cypress Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Arapaho Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Full Kitchen Appliances: Gas Cooktop, Microwave, Oven, Refrigerator(new condition), Water Filter.
Washer and Dryer(new condition)
Close distance to schools, great for family with kids.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 Cypress Dr have any available units?
1220 Cypress Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1220 Cypress Dr have?
Some of 1220 Cypress Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 Cypress Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1220 Cypress Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 Cypress Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1220 Cypress Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1220 Cypress Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1220 Cypress Dr offers parking.
Does 1220 Cypress Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1220 Cypress Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 Cypress Dr have a pool?
No, 1220 Cypress Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1220 Cypress Dr have accessible units?
No, 1220 Cypress Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 Cypress Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1220 Cypress Dr has units with dishwashers.

