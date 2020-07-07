Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 1220 Cypress Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
1220 Cypress Dr
Last updated October 16 2019 at 7:27 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1220 Cypress Dr
1220 Cypress Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1220 Cypress Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Arapaho Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Full Kitchen Appliances: Gas Cooktop, Microwave, Oven, Refrigerator(new condition), Water Filter.
Washer and Dryer(new condition)
Close distance to schools, great for family with kids.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1220 Cypress Dr have any available units?
1220 Cypress Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richardson Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1220 Cypress Dr have?
Some of 1220 Cypress Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1220 Cypress Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1220 Cypress Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 Cypress Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1220 Cypress Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1220 Cypress Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1220 Cypress Dr offers parking.
Does 1220 Cypress Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1220 Cypress Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 Cypress Dr have a pool?
No, 1220 Cypress Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1220 Cypress Dr have accessible units?
No, 1220 Cypress Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 Cypress Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1220 Cypress Dr has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
GreenVUE Apartments
1350 N Greenville Ave
Richardson, TX 75081
Parkside Towns
2230 Hibiscus Ave
Richardson, TX 75080
Sweetwater at Buckingham
540 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Spring Pointe
3501 N Jupiter Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
HOMES OF PRAIRIE SPRINGS
280 W Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Arboretum Estates
411 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Society 190
850 Greenside Drive
Richardson, TX 75080
Similar Pages
Richardson 1 Bedrooms
Richardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with Parking
Richardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of Texas at Dallas
Amberton University
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District