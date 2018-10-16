1206 East Berkeley Drive, Richardson, TX 75081 College Park
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
game room
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Two large living areas, game room, office, kitchen open to main living area. Large fenced back yard. No garage. Storage shed in back yard. Tile and hardwoods throughout, carpet in game room and office.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1206 Berkeley Drive have any available units?
1206 Berkeley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1206 Berkeley Drive have?
Some of 1206 Berkeley Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 Berkeley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1206 Berkeley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.