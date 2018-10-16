All apartments in Richardson
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1206 Berkeley Drive

1206 East Berkeley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1206 East Berkeley Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
College Park

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
game room
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Two large living areas, game room, office, kitchen open to main living area. Large fenced back yard. No garage. Storage shed in back yard. Tile and hardwoods throughout, carpet in game room and office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 Berkeley Drive have any available units?
1206 Berkeley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1206 Berkeley Drive have?
Some of 1206 Berkeley Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 Berkeley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1206 Berkeley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 Berkeley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1206 Berkeley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 1206 Berkeley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1206 Berkeley Drive offers parking.
Does 1206 Berkeley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1206 Berkeley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 Berkeley Drive have a pool?
No, 1206 Berkeley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1206 Berkeley Drive have accessible units?
No, 1206 Berkeley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 Berkeley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1206 Berkeley Drive has units with dishwashers.

