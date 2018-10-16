All apartments in Richardson
Last updated November 22 2019 at 4:40 PM

118 N Lois Lane

118 North Lois Lane · No Longer Available
Location

118 North Lois Lane, Richardson, TX 75081
Highland Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous- Centrally located- Remodeled- wood floors - Granite Counter tops - awesome island - cool covered patio - detached 2 car oversized garage. Beautiful treed street and established neighborhood. No smoking. Pets negotiable. No housing vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 N Lois Lane have any available units?
118 N Lois Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 N Lois Lane have?
Some of 118 N Lois Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 N Lois Lane currently offering any rent specials?
118 N Lois Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 N Lois Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 118 N Lois Lane is pet friendly.
Does 118 N Lois Lane offer parking?
Yes, 118 N Lois Lane offers parking.
Does 118 N Lois Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118 N Lois Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 N Lois Lane have a pool?
No, 118 N Lois Lane does not have a pool.
Does 118 N Lois Lane have accessible units?
No, 118 N Lois Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 118 N Lois Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 N Lois Lane has units with dishwashers.

