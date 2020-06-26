1166 Shadyglen Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Totally remodeled for a modern look. New paint, floors, bathrooms, appliances and light fixtures in 2018. New carpet in 2019. Large backyard grass with wood deck. Utility in garage (washer and dryer provided).