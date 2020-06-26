1166 Shadyglen Circle, Richardson, TX 75081 Mark Twain
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Totally remodeled for a modern look. New paint, floors, bathrooms, appliances and light fixtures in 2018. New carpet in 2019. Large backyard grass with wood deck. Utility in garage (washer and dryer provided).
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
