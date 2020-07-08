All apartments in Richardson
1142 Shady Glen Circle
1142 Shady Glen Circle

1142 Shadyglen Cir · No Longer Available
Location

1142 Shadyglen Cir, Richardson, TX 75081
Mark Twain

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,663 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5723841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1142 Shady Glen Circle have any available units?
1142 Shady Glen Circle doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1142 Shady Glen Circle have?
Some of 1142 Shady Glen Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1142 Shady Glen Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1142 Shady Glen Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1142 Shady Glen Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1142 Shady Glen Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 1142 Shady Glen Circle offer parking?
No, 1142 Shady Glen Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1142 Shady Glen Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1142 Shady Glen Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1142 Shady Glen Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1142 Shady Glen Circle has a pool.
Does 1142 Shady Glen Circle have accessible units?
No, 1142 Shady Glen Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1142 Shady Glen Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1142 Shady Glen Circle has units with dishwashers.

