Richardson, TX
1108 North Park Drive
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:00 AM

1108 North Park Drive

1108 Northpark Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1108 Northpark Dr, Richardson, TX 75081
College Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Richardson. Features a large master bedroom with private bath and lots of closet space. Galley kitchen with granite countertops, separate laundry room, large open living room, and 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 North Park Drive have any available units?
1108 North Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
Is 1108 North Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1108 North Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 North Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1108 North Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 1108 North Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1108 North Park Drive offers parking.
Does 1108 North Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 North Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 North Park Drive have a pool?
No, 1108 North Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1108 North Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 1108 North Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 North Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1108 North Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1108 North Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1108 North Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

