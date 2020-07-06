All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 1108 North Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
1108 North Park Drive
Last updated May 6 2019 at 11:44 PM

1108 North Park Drive

1108 North Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1108 North Park Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
College Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Richardson. Features a large master bedroom with private bath and lots of closet space. Galley kitchen with granite countertops, separate laundry room, large open living room, and 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 North Park Drive have any available units?
1108 North Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
Is 1108 North Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1108 North Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 North Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1108 North Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 1108 North Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1108 North Park Drive offers parking.
Does 1108 North Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 North Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 North Park Drive have a pool?
No, 1108 North Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1108 North Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 1108 North Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 North Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1108 North Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1108 North Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1108 North Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cue Galatyn Station
2305 Plaza Boulevard
Richardson, TX 75082
Jefferson Reserve
2710 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Jefferson Vantage
2810 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
The Pradera
851 Greenside Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
HOMES OF PRAIRIE SPRINGS
280 W Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Arboretum Estates
411 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Society 190
850 Greenside Drive
Richardson, TX 75080

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District