1104 Wake Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 concierge gym parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 2 bath home in Richardson includes ceiling fans, laminate and faux wood vinyl flooring, appliances, central heat/air, W/D connections, a two-car garage, and a fenced-in backyard. The home is in the perfect location, minutes from Richardson Square, home to stores like Target, Petco, Lowe's, Ross, LA Fitness, ALDI, Applebee's, Fun Movie Grill, Burlington and more! It's a short walk to Mark Twain Elementary School and Huffhines Recreation Center. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



