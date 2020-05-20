All apartments in Richardson
Last updated July 19 2019 at 8:53 AM

1104 Wake Dr

1104 Wake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1104 Wake Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Mark Twain

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
gym
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
gym
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 2 bath home in Richardson includes ceiling fans, laminate and faux wood vinyl flooring, appliances, central heat/air, W/D connections, a two-car garage, and a fenced-in backyard. The home is in the perfect location, minutes from Richardson Square, home to stores like Target, Petco, Lowe's, Ross, LA Fitness, ALDI, Applebee's, Fun Movie Grill, Burlington and more! It's a short walk to Mark Twain Elementary School and Huffhines Recreation Center. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 Wake Dr have any available units?
1104 Wake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1104 Wake Dr have?
Some of 1104 Wake Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 Wake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Wake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Wake Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1104 Wake Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1104 Wake Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1104 Wake Dr offers parking.
Does 1104 Wake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 Wake Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Wake Dr have a pool?
No, 1104 Wake Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1104 Wake Dr have accessible units?
No, 1104 Wake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Wake Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1104 Wake Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

