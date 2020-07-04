Rent Calculator
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
1101 S Bowser Road
1101 S Bowser Road
1101 South Bowser Road
Location
1101 South Bowser Road, Richardson, TX 75081
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Excellent location, Richardson ISD, Very nice corner home, with large backyard . 3 Bedroom plus one office or study room, two living area, two dining area, and a game room, 2 car garage,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1101 S Bowser Road have any available units?
1101 S Bowser Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richardson Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1101 S Bowser Road have?
Some of 1101 S Bowser Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1101 S Bowser Road currently offering any rent specials?
1101 S Bowser Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 S Bowser Road pet-friendly?
No, 1101 S Bowser Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Richardson
.
Does 1101 S Bowser Road offer parking?
Yes, 1101 S Bowser Road offers parking.
Does 1101 S Bowser Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 S Bowser Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 S Bowser Road have a pool?
No, 1101 S Bowser Road does not have a pool.
Does 1101 S Bowser Road have accessible units?
No, 1101 S Bowser Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 S Bowser Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1101 S Bowser Road has units with dishwashers.
