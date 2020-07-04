All apartments in Richardson
1101 E Spring Valley Road
Last updated September 4 2019 at 11:12 AM

1101 E Spring Valley Road

1101 East Spring Valley Road · No Longer Available
Location

1101 East Spring Valley Road, Richardson, TX 75081
North College Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION for Dallas and all the metroplex. Beautiful house with a lot of architectural spaces. Warming family room. Elegant formal dinning and living rooms. The master bedroom has a lovely fire place. Nice swimming pool area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 E Spring Valley Road have any available units?
1101 E Spring Valley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 E Spring Valley Road have?
Some of 1101 E Spring Valley Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 E Spring Valley Road currently offering any rent specials?
1101 E Spring Valley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 E Spring Valley Road pet-friendly?
No, 1101 E Spring Valley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 1101 E Spring Valley Road offer parking?
Yes, 1101 E Spring Valley Road offers parking.
Does 1101 E Spring Valley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 E Spring Valley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 E Spring Valley Road have a pool?
Yes, 1101 E Spring Valley Road has a pool.
Does 1101 E Spring Valley Road have accessible units?
No, 1101 E Spring Valley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 E Spring Valley Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1101 E Spring Valley Road has units with dishwashers.

