6978 HERITAGE OAKS DR.

6978 Heritage Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6978 Heritage Oaks Drive, Rendon, TX 76063

Amenities

new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
New Construction Home Ready to Move In, 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, fenced backyard. Great location close to shopping centers, hospital, very nice subdivision.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6978 HERITAGE OAKS DR. have any available units?
6978 HERITAGE OAKS DR. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rendon, TX.
Is 6978 HERITAGE OAKS DR. currently offering any rent specials?
6978 HERITAGE OAKS DR. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6978 HERITAGE OAKS DR. pet-friendly?
No, 6978 HERITAGE OAKS DR. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rendon.
Does 6978 HERITAGE OAKS DR. offer parking?
Yes, 6978 HERITAGE OAKS DR. offers parking.
Does 6978 HERITAGE OAKS DR. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6978 HERITAGE OAKS DR. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6978 HERITAGE OAKS DR. have a pool?
No, 6978 HERITAGE OAKS DR. does not have a pool.
Does 6978 HERITAGE OAKS DR. have accessible units?
No, 6978 HERITAGE OAKS DR. does not have accessible units.
Does 6978 HERITAGE OAKS DR. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6978 HERITAGE OAKS DR. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6978 HERITAGE OAKS DR. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6978 HERITAGE OAKS DR. does not have units with air conditioning.

